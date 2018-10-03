49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Has surgery on torn ACL
Garoppolo (knee) had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn left ACL, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Garoppolo had the procedure less than two weeks after suffering the injury, which suggests the swelling in his knee wasn't too severe. He faces a lengthy rehab process, but the timing should at least give him a good shot to be ready for Week 1 of 2019. C.J. Beathard is left as the starting quarterback in San Francisco.
