The 49ers will place Garoppolo (ankle) on injured reserve, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Under the rules put in place this season, Garoppolo will be sidelined at least three weeks as a result of this move. That said, coach Kyle Shanahan told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area that Garoppolo suffered an entirely new high ankle sprain from the one suffered back in September, meaning he'll be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks. Because surgery is being considered, there's also potential for the quarterback to miss the rest of the campaign. As long as Garoppolo is sidelined, Nick Mullens will direct the 49ers offense, with C.J. Beathard in reserve.
