The expectation is that Garoppolo (shoulder) will be cleared to practice by mid-August, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Perhaps more important than being cleared to return to practice, Garoppolo would also be expected to pass a physical, which would result in an opportunity for a trade market. It has been previously reported by Matt Barrows of The Athletic that the Browns, Seahawks and Texans remain candidates who may look into acquiring the 30-year-old quarterback. If the 49ers are unable to find a deal they like, it will be interesting to see how they handle the starting situation between the veteran and last year's first-round pick, Trey Lance.