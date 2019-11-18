Garoppolo completed 34 of 45 passes for a career-high 424 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 36-26 win over the Cardinals.

The Niners shockingly found themselves in a 16-0 hole midway through the second quarter, forcing Kyle Shanahan to ditch his running attack and put the ball in Garoppolo's hands. The quarterback made the comeback more difficult with his two picks, one a terrible toss in the red zone, but he still put together a phenomenal performance, especially considering George Kittle (knee) was inactive and Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) was clearly less than 100 percent. Garoppolo's carelessness with the ball remains a concern, as he's thrown at least one INT in eight of 10 games this season, but his 18 TD passes have helped make up for it -- although eight of them have come in his two games against the Cards, who he won't get to face again this year.