49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Huge performance in comeback win
Garoppolo completed 34 of 45 passes for a career-high 424 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 36-26 win over the Cardinals.
The Niners shockingly found themselves in a 16-0 hole midway through the second quarter, forcing Kyle Shanahan to ditch his running attack and put the ball in Garoppolo's hands. The quarterback made the comeback more difficult with his two picks, one a terrible toss in the red zone, but he still put together a phenomenal performance, especially considering George Kittle (knee) was inactive and Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) was clearly less than 100 percent. Garoppolo's carelessness with the ball remains a concern, as he's thrown at least one INT in eight of 10 games this season, but his 18 TD passes have helped make up for it -- although eight of them have come in his two games against the Cards, who he won't get to face again this year.
More News
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Commits three turnovers•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Sets career milestone in win•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Efficient in huge win•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Struggles in rain•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Scores rushing touchdown vs. Rams•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Throws two touchdowns in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...