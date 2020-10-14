Coach Kyle Shanahan expects Garoppolo (ankle) to be a full practice participant Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Garoppolo returned to action this past Sunday for the first time since Week 2, but his high right ankle sprain didn't allow him to finish the contest. When Garoppolo stepped aside at halftime, Shanahan noted he wanted to "protect" the quarterback, which may have been cover for his brutal performance to that point in the game (7-for-17 passing for 77 yards and two interceptions). Assuming he practices in full Wednesday and maintains said status through the end of the week, Garoppolo will have his hands full Sunday versus the Rams' second-ranked pass defense.
More News
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Aiming to play Sunday•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Taking second half off Sunday•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Cleared for Sunday's start•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: In line to start Sunday•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Officially limited again•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Practicing again Thursday•