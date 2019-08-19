Garoppolo is expected to play in Monday's preseason contest in Denver, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

If he indeed gets the first shot to run the 49ers offense, Garoppolo will be without three interior O-line starters and a number of skill-position regulars, so his time on the field may be brief. On the other hand, an absence would leave him with likely just one more chance (Saturday at Kansas City) to make an appearance during exhibition season.