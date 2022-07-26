Coach Kyle Shanahan told Tim Kawakami on The TK Show on Monday that he expects Garoppolo (shoulder) to report to training camp Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The entire 49ers roster is required to report to camp Tuesday, and Garoppolo will be among his current teammates, likely just for the typical physical and nothing else. Shanahan has made the transition from Garoppolo to second-year pro Trey Lance under center this offseason, which was helped by the fact Garoppolo spent most of it in recovery mode from March surgery to address his right throwing shoulder. Garoppolo resumed throwing in early July, and there's hope he'll receive medical clearance by mid-August. His representatives have been given permission to seek a trade, and per Matt Barrows of The Athletic interested teams include the Browns, Seahawks and Texans.