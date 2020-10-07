Garoppolo (ankle) is expected to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
The appearance at practice will mark Garoppolo's first since he sprained his right ankle Week 2. Coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned his hope Monday that Garoppolo would take the field Wednesday, and it appears as if the quarterback will do just that. That said, it's unclear whether Garoppolo will do enough this week to return Sunday against the Dolphins. If Garoppolo doesn't, Shanahan will have to make a decision to start either Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard under center.
More News
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Status for Week 5 still uncertain•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Ruled out for Week 4•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Not yet ruled out•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Missing another practice•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Won't practice Wednesday•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: May be able to practice Wednesday•