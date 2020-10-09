Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday on KNBR Radio that Garoppolo (ankle) is expected to start Sunday against the Dolphins if he successfully makes it through Friday's practice.

The 28-year-old practiced as a limited participant the past two days and is on track to return from the two-game absence if he can avoid a setback during Friday's session. Garoppolo's status will receive more clarity when the 49ers release their official injury report later in the day.