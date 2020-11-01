Garoppolo suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's contest at Seattle, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
After the 49ers' third possession of the third quarter, Garoppolo was in clear pain on the sideline. Shortly thereafter, backup Nick Mullens was seen warming up, forecasting a health concern for Garoppolo, who missed Weeks 3 and 4 due to a high right-ankle sprain. If Garoppolo aggravated the issue, his status will be one to watch as the 49ers have a short week to prepare for a Thursday matchup with the Packers.
