Garoppolo was taken to the locker room on a cart with a left knee injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Garoppolo was shaken up on a hit midway through the fourth quarter and slowly walked to the sideline. After an evaluation in the sideline tent, he promptly was carted to the locker room. The injury is worrisome, to say the least, but little will be known until coach Kyle Shanahan makes his obligatory post-game news conference. If Garoppolo misses any time, the 49ers offense will be lead by C.J. Beathard.