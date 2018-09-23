49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Injures left knee Sunday
Garoppolo was taken to the locker room on a cart with a left knee injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Garoppolo was shaken up on a hit midway through the fourth quarter and slowly walked to the sideline. After an evaluation in the sideline tent, he promptly was carted to the locker room. The injury is worrisome, to say the least, but little will be known until coach Kyle Shanahan makes his obligatory post-game news conference. If Garoppolo misses any time, the 49ers offense will be lead by C.J. Beathard.
More News
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Leaves Sunday's game•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Throws two TD passes versus Lions•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Three interceptions in season-opening loss•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Done with preseason games•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Connects with top wideouts versus Colts•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Should play through second quarter Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Injury Report
Who's in? Who's out? We take a look at the latest injury reports ahead of Week 3's action.