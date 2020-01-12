49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Just 19 pass attempts in win
Garoppolo completed 11 of 19 pass attempts for 131 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Saturday's 27-10 NFC divisional round victory over the Vikings.
This game played out like one of the first-half victories for the 49ers during its 10-0 start to the season. The defense was back at full strength and completely shut down the Vikings' offense, and the rushing attack did all of the heavy lifting on offense, leaving Garoppolo with little to do from a statistical standpoint. The 28-year-old may be asked to contribute more offensively in the NFC Championship Round, as either potential opposing quarterback (Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers) could put up more points and force Garoppolo to match their production. San Francisco's signal caller has come through with flying colors in these situations this season, but his upside remains lower than nearly every potential AFC option that will be available in DFS contests next Sunday.
