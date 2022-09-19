Garoppolo completed 13 of 21 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown while adding five rushing yards and another TD on four carries in Sunday's 27-7 win over the Seahawks.

Taking over late in the first quarter after Trey Lance (ankle) was carted off the field with what could prove to be a season-ending injury, Garoppolo guided the 49ers to a relatively easy win thanks to a defense that kept the Seahawks' offense from scoring any points at all. San Francisco's decision to work things out with Garoppolo in the offseason rather than trading him is now looking prescient, and the veteran QB will have a week of first-team reps to prepare for a Sunday night clash with a Broncos defense that has held two straight opponents to 17 points or less.