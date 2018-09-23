Garoppolo walked slowly to the sideline during the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest at Kansas City, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

On third and goal from the Chiefs' 20-yard-line, Garoppolo tried to keep his legs churning on a 13-yard run but came up on the losing end on a hit from cornerback Steven Nelson. Garoppolo seemed to tell team trainers that his left leg was the area of the injury before entering the sideline tent, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. If Garoppolo doesn't return, C.J. Beathard will play out the remainder of the game.