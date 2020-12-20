The 49ers don't plan on activating Garoppolo (ankle) from injured reserve before their Week 16 game against the Cardinals, and the quarterback appears increasingly unlikely to play again this season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Garoppolo has been sidelined since Nov. 1 with a significant right high-ankle sprain, and though he avoided surgery to address the injury, the 29-year-old still has yet to resume practicing seven weeks later. Though Garoppolo could be cleared to get in some on-field reps next week, the 49ers already appear to have ruled him out from starting against the Cardinals, leaving the Jan. 3 season finale against the Seahawks as his last chance to suit up. However, with the 5-8 49ers on the brink of being eliminated from postseason contention, Garoppolo likely won't be activated -- even if medically cleared -- if there's little at stake in Week 17. Assuming Garoppolo is in fact shut down for the season, it could spell the end to his tenure with the 49ers, as San Francisco could cut him this offseason while taking only a modest $4.2 million hit to their salary-cap space.