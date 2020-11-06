Garoppolo hasn't been recommended surgery from any of the doctors he's visited with since suffering a right high ankle sprain in last week's loss to the Seahawks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Garoppolo missed two games earlier this season after spraining the same ankle, and though he looks poised to avoid surgery following his latest setback, he'll be in store for a lengthier recovery period this time around. For now, Garoppolo will treat the injury with rest and rehab for the next 4-to-6 weeks before the 49ers re-evaluate him for a potential return from injured reserve. Coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged earlier this week that Garoppolo isn't a lock to make it back from IR this season, and the 4-5 49ers' standing in the NFC playoff picture once December arrives will likely play a factor in any decision about the quarterback's activation. Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard will serve as the 49ers' signal-callers for however long Garoppolo remains sidelined.