The 49ers are expected to retain Garoppolo despite drafting quarterback Trey Lance with the third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, ESPN's Nick Wagoner reports.

There were rumblings around the league regarding potential trades and landing spots for Garoppolo ever since San Francisco paid a king's ransom to move up from No. 12 to No. 3 in this year's draft. While that scenario remains a possibility, it seems unlikely after the club selected North Dakota State product, Trey Lance, with its coveted pick. The 20-year-old possesses tremendous upside due to his raw physical skills, but a lack of experience (just 17 games of starting experience in college) and the need to improve some weaknesses in his game (notably footwork and ball placement) creates the need for a trusted veteran quarterback in camp. Enter Jimmy G, who has performed more than adequately during his time in San Francisco, but an inability to stay healthy (just 25 starts over three seasons) was a leading cause in the team having to look for another option under center. That said, the 28-year-old should begin the 2021 campaign with a clean bill of health and a realistic shot at being the 49ers' starter Week 1, while Lance studies his new offense under Kyle Shanahan and develops as a passer. This has been a rough offseason for Garoppolo's career, but it wouldn't be a shock to see him return to his 2019 form (3,978 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions) if he can stay healthy and use his new competition as motivation to prove his worth to both the 49ers and the league as a whole.