Garoppolo (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Garoppolo's reps were capped in his first on-field work since suffering a high right ankle sprain Week 2. He'll have two more chances to prove the health of his ankle before the 49ers make a decision on their starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Another absence from Garoppolo will result in one of Nick Mullens or C.J. Beathard starting at quarterback.

More News