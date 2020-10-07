Garoppolo (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Garoppolo's reps were capped in his first on-field work since suffering a high right ankle sprain Week 2. He'll have two more chances to prove the health of his ankle before the 49ers make a decision on their starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Another absence from Garoppolo will result in one of Nick Mullens or C.J. Beathard starting at quarterback.
