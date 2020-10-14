Garoppolo (ankle) practiced in full Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Garoppolo upheld coach Kyle Shanahan's expectation from earlier Wednesday that the QB would have no restrictions on his practice reps to begin Week 6 prep. Just a few days removed from playing his first half of football since Week 2, Garoppolo appears as if he'll be able to handle every rep this coming Sunday against the Rams. Still, with a meager performance Week 5 versus the Dolphins -- 7-for-17 passing for 77 yards and two interceptions -- he'll be attempting to right the ship against L.A.'s tough pass defense.
