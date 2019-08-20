Garoppolo completed one of six passes for zero yards and threw an interception in Monday's preseason win over Denver.

Garoppolo's first four throws consisted of two batted passes, an ugly interception and a dropped interception that could've been returned for a touchdown. The poor outing alone wouldn't be a big deal, but it's somwhat concerning given the multiple reports out of training camp about Garoppolo's performance being uneven, including interceptions on five consecutive practice snaps last Wednesday. He should see more playing time in Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs.