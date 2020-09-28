Coach Kyle Shanahan is "still not sure" if Garoppolo (ankle) will be able to practice Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Garoppolo sat out Week 3 due to a high right ankle sprain, but Shanahan noted the quarterback looks "a lot better" this week than he did at the same point last week. Still, considering the injury, Garoppolo may be hard-pressed to gain clearance from the team's medical staff for Sunday's game against the Eagles. In the event he's unable to suit up, the 49ers again will turn to Nick Mullens to serve as their starting signal-caller.