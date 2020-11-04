Garoppolo (ankle) may not play again this season, per coach Kyle Shanahan, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The team likely won't rush Garoppolo back if it falls out of playoff contention, and he may not recover from his ankle injury in time to contribute again in 2020 regardless. Nick Mullens will get the first crack at filling in under center, with C.J. Beathard also on hand should Mullens struggle. Shanahan also didn't commit to Garoppolo's status on the team for 2021, as Garoppolo didn't exactly light it up when out there this season, with a 7:5 TD:INT and no 300-yard performances.