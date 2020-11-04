San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted Wednesday that Garoppolo (ankle) may not play again this season, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Garoppolo is considered out indefinitely after aggravating a high-ankle sprain in the 49ers' Week 8 loss to the Seahawks. Since he was moved to injured reserve Tuesday, Garoppolo will have to miss at least the 49ers' next three games, and he may not be fully recovered from the ankle issue by the time he's first eligible to play again Week 13 versus the Bills. Nick Mullens will get the first crack at filling in for Garoppolo behind center, with C.J. Beathard on hand should Mullens struggle. Shanahan also didn't commit to Garoppolo's status with the team beyond 2020, as the quarterback didn't exactly light it up when available this season with a 7:5 TD:INT and no 300-yard performances over his six starts.