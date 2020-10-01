Garoppolo (ankle) isn't present for Thursday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Garoppolo is destined to go down as a non-participant for the 49ers' second straight practice of Week 4, leaving him trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game against the Eagles. According to David Lombardi of The Athletic, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo would only need to go through one live period of practice this week to have a shot at playing Sunday, but since Friday's session will be a walkthrough, the quarterback looks to have ran out of opportunities to prove his health. Expect Nick Mullens to pick up another start under center this weekend.
More News
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Won't practice Wednesday•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: May be able to practice Wednesday•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Won't play Week 3•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Sitting in practice again•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Won't practice Wednesday•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Not ruled out for Week 3 yet•