Garoppolo completed 18 of 27 passes for 166 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the 49ers' 31-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also lost two yards on two rushes and threw a two-point conversion pass.

As his final line indicates, Garoppolo was far from spectacular, but he managed to limit his miscues to one interception and also saw a pair of touchdown passes wiped out by penalty. Garoppolo also reaped the benefits of his team's opportunistic defense, which harassed Tampa's Jameis Winston throughout the game and goaded him into three interceptions, including a pair of second-half pick-sixes. Garoppolo was guilty in his own right of gifting the Buccaneers a touchdown via a pick, so he still has plenty to clean up ahead of a Week 2 road battle against a Bengals team that gave the Seahawks all they could handle in their opener.