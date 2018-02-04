Garoppolo and the 49ers have gained significant momentum in negotiations on a long-term contract extension and could strike a deal in the near future, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A long-term deal with the 49ers always seemed to be in store for Garoppolo after he was acquired from the Patriots prior to the trade deadline, and San Francisco's interest in extending him likely only intensified after the quarterback guided the team to a 5-0 record in his starts while completing 67 percent of his passes for 1,542 yards and six touchdowns. Per Rapoport, Garoppolo's new contract is expected to place him among the upper echelon of quarterbacks in terms of average annual salary. Garoppolo's eventual signing with the 49ers would mark the second major domino to fall among unsettled quarterback situations this offseason after the Redskins recently agreed to acquire Alex Smith from the Chiefs and sign Smith to a four-year, $94 million extension.