49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Nearly perfect in victory
Garoppolo completed 18 of 22 pass attempts for 285 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Seahawks.
Garoppolo fared much better against the Seahawks in the teams' second matchup this season as he had more time to stand in the pocket behind a healthier offensive line and pick apart Seattle's defense. The only blemish on his line was the lack of scores, as San Francisco's runners finished off the drives that the aerial attack started. The 28-year-old concludes his first full regular season with a 69.1 percent completion rate, 3,978 passing yards and a 27:13 TD:INT ratio while leading his team to the No. 1 seed in the NFC heading into the playoffs. Garoppolo didn't finish with a gaudy yardage total due to the 49ers' strong rushing attack and defensive unit, but his 8.4 yards per attempt (third behind only Matthew Stafford and Ryan Tannehill) displays his ability to hit big plays without being erratic. He may not have finished as a top fantasy arm -- and may not next year in coach Kyle Shanahan's current power-run scheme -- but Jimmy G certainly delivered on the real football hype in 2019.
