Coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with Garoppolo (shoulder) on Tuesday and confirmed afterward that the 49ers have moved on to Trey Lance as their quarterback, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that Shanahan doesn't plan on Garoppolo practicing with the team this summer while they figure out details of a trade or release. Candidates for the 30-year-old's services include the Texans and Seahawks.