Garoppolo isn't wearing a knee brace at practice this year, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Garoppolo wore a brace last season in his first year back from an ACL tear, perhaps limiting his mobility. He's never been one to contribute rushing stats, but it's possible he navigates the pocket more easily now that he's coming up on two full years removed from the severe knee injury. His bigger concern, at least for the moment, is a receiving corps that will lack established playmakers if Deebo Samuel (foot) isn't ready for Week 1. The 49ers figure to lean on their defense and running game, much as they did last season en route to the Super Bowl.
