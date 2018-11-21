49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: No longer using crutches
Garoppolo (knee) was spotted at Wednesday's practice walking about without the assistance of crutches, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
It's another milestone for Garoppolo as he works back from Oct. 3 surgery to repair a torn ACL. While Garoppolo has thus far avoided any setbacks as he approaches the two-month mark in his recovery from surgery, the 49ers probably won't have a definitive feel for how healthy he is until reassessing him during OTAs.
