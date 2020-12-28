Garoppolo (ankle) isn't expected to be activated from IR in advance of Sunday's season finale against the Seahawks, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Assuming Garoppolo remains sidelined this week, he'll turn his focus to recovering from the significant right high-ankle sprain that derailed his 2020 season. When asked Monday whether Garoppolo will be the 49ers' QB in 2021, coach Kyle Shanahan said "I do believe Jimmy's going to be our quarterback next year." As for Week 17, C.J. Beathard is expected to draw the start against Seattle.