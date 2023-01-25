Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Garoppolo (foot) isn't expected to practice ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Garoppolo underwent an X-ray on Tuesday, and while the results of the test remain unclear, the veteran quarterback looks like he'll still need some more time to heal before being cleared for game action. Though reports earlier in the week suggested Garoppolo was making great strides and would have a chance to be the backup behind Brock Purdy against the Eagles, the former appears set to remain sidelined for at least one more week with his broken left foot. In the meantime, Josh Johnson should continue operating as the No. 2 quarterback behind Purdy, who will attempt to move past a lackluster performance against Dallas in the divisional round.