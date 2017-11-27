49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Not getting boost from late TD
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo's performance in the waning seconds of Sunday's 24-13 loss to Seattle won't carry any weight in the team's quarterback decision for Week 13 in Chicago, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The team won't even have a decision to make if C.J. Beathard's leg/hip injury turns out to be serious. The rookie struggled in Sunday's loss, but Shanahan said he never considered benching Beathard prior to his injury with 67 seconds remaining. Garoppolo came in for the final three snaps, picking up four yards on a scramble and completing both of pass attempts for 18 yards and a touchdown. Beathard is scheduled to have an MRI on Monday, but given how poorly he played in Sunday's loss, the Niners might be ready to give Garoppolo a shot even if the rookie is healthy enough to play Week 13 in Chicago.
