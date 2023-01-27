Garoppolo (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Philadelphia, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Garoppolo had a small chance to gain clearance for this contest after suffering a fracture in his left foot Week 13. However, he underwent an X-ray on Tuesday and proceeded to sit out all three practices ahead of Sunday's contest. The 49ers thus will need to advance to the Super Bowl for Garoppolo to have a chance to be active again this season. In the meantime, seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy will continue to lead San Francisco's offense, with Josh Johnson backing him up.