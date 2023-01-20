Garoppolo (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's divisional-round contest against the Cowboys, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Having said that, coach Kyle Shanahan told David Lombardi of The Athletic on Friday that Garoppolo was able to resume working out on the side at practice this week, while adding there's an "outside chance" the quarterback is active if the 49ers advance to the NFC Championship Game. Garoppolo has entered the later stages of his recovery from a broken left foot that he sustained Week 13 against the Dolphins, missing the last six games as a result. In the meantime, San Francisco's offense will continue to be directed by Brock Purdy, with Josh Johnson backing up the rookie seventh-round pick.