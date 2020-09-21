Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Garoppolo (ankle) "still has a chance" to suit up against the Giants on Sunday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Shanahan downplayed the severity of Garappolo's injury, a high-ankle sprain sustained due near the end of the first half Week 2 against the Jets. Such injuries usually require at least some time on the sideline to get right, but it sounds like the 49ers will monitor Garoppolo throughout the week before making a final decision on his availability. Nick Mullens will slot back into the starting lineup if Garappolo can't suit up against the Giants.