49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Not starting Week 12

The 49ers named C.J. Beathard (thumb) their starting quarterback over Garoppolo for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With the 49ers returning from a bye, it seemed Week 12 was the most likely date for Garoppolo's first start with his new team. Beathard threw a hitch in that timeline, however, when he amassed 288 passing yards and accounted for three touchdowns in a 31-21 win over the Giants in Week 10. It would still be surprising if the 49ers don't start Garoppolo at least once or twice before the end of the season, but it apparently won't happen this Sunday.