Garoppolo (shoulder) wasn't spotted during the 49ers' OTA on Tuesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Garoppolo continues to rehab his shoulder after offseason surgery, so it isn't surprising to see him absent from OTAs. The quarterback has been adamant that he'll be ready for training camp, but health is only one of his concerns this offseason, as the 49ers appear ready to give 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance a chance at earning the starting gig.
More News
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Expected to resume throwing in June•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Expects to be ready for camp•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Continues to rehab shoulder•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Undergoes shoulder procedure•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Shoulder capsule procedure on tap•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Shoulder surgery on tap•