GM John Lynch said Garoppolo (ankle) "still has a chance" to play Sunday against the Eagles if he's able to practice Friday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 28-year-old has been unable to practice so far this week, but if he can take the field Friday and show he can protect himself despite the ankle injury, he may be able to play. It doesn't seem overly likely Garoppolo is able to do that given his lack of practice reps thus far, but he's yet to be officially ruled out. Nick Mullins appears set to receive a second straight start at quarterback for San Francisco.