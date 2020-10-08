Garoppolo (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.
Garoppolo appeared to participate in his second consecutive limited practice without a brace or extra padding on his right ankle, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. The starting quarterback have one more opportunity to prove his health at practice before the 49ers tag him with an official injury designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. In the event that Garoppolo were forced to miss a third straight game, the team would have to decide between Nick Mullens or C.J. Beathard under center for another week.
