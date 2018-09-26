49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Officially on IR
The 49ers placed Garoppolo (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, the team's official site reports.
After Garoppolo's left knee injury was diagnosed as a torn ACL on Monday, this roster move was inevitable as the 49ers embark on Week 4 preparations. Garoppolo is slated for surgery once swelling around the knee diminishes, which should take place in the next 1-2 weeks. He'll then commence his rehabilitation with an eye toward the 2019 season. With Garoppolo out of commission, the 49ers will trust in C.J. Beathard to direct the offense while Nick Mullens serves as the backup quarterback.
