49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Out for season with ACL tear
Garoppolo has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, bringing his 2018 season to an early end, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
An MRI confirmed what the 49ers had feared, leaving C.J. Beathard as their new starting quarterback. The silver lining is that Garoppolo went down in September, likely giving him enough time to rehab before Week 1 of 2019. He finishes his brief season with a 59.6 completion percentage and 5:3 TD:INT, but he did produce an impressive mark of 8.1 yards per pass attempt.
