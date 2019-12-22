49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Overcomes struggles in win
Garoppolo completed 16 of 27 passes for 248 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the 49ers' 34-31 win over the Rams on Saturday. He also rushed four times for five yards and committed a fumble, which he recovered.
Garoppolo managed to generate serviceable final numbers, but he struggled for a good portion of the contest and endured six sacks from a relentless Rams pass rush. The 28-year-old suffered his first multi-interception game since Week 11 as well, but he ultimately atoned for his return to his error-prone ways from earlier in the season by spearheading a nine-play, 60-yard game-winning march that included key completions to Kendrick Bourne (18 yards) and Emmanuel Sanders (46 yards), the latter which positioned San Francisco in field-goal range. Robbie Gould's 33-yard field goal as time expired clinched the win for the Niners, which could be playing for the NFC West and a possible No. 1 seed in a Week 17 showdown against the Seahawks.
More News
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Suffers second loss in three weeks•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Throws four scores in win•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Quiet in loss to Ravens•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Solid effort in blowout win•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Huge performance in comeback win•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Commits three turnovers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 16 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...