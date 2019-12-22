Garoppolo completed 16 of 27 passes for 248 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the 49ers' 34-31 win over the Rams on Saturday. He also rushed four times for five yards and committed a fumble, which he recovered.

Garoppolo managed to generate serviceable final numbers, but he struggled for a good portion of the contest and endured six sacks from a relentless Rams pass rush. The 28-year-old suffered his first multi-interception game since Week 11 as well, but he ultimately atoned for his return to his error-prone ways from earlier in the season by spearheading a nine-play, 60-yard game-winning march that included key completions to Kendrick Bourne (18 yards) and Emmanuel Sanders (46 yards), the latter which positioned San Francisco in field-goal range. Robbie Gould's 33-yard field goal as time expired clinched the win for the Niners, which could be playing for the NFC West and a possible No. 1 seed in a Week 17 showdown against the Seahawks.