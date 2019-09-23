Garoppolo completed 23 of 32 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers.

The QB also lost a fumble, accounting for three of the Niners' five turnovers on the day, but Garoppolo was still able to kick the offense into gear after heading to halftime down 6-3. At some point, he's going to need to show better ball security -- he's got a career 17:12 TD:INT through 12 games with San Francisco -- but with the team off to a 3-0 start, the warts in Garoppolo's game will get overlooked for now. The Niners will take next week off before returning from their bye to host the Browns in Week 5.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories