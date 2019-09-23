49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Overcomes turnover plague in win
Garoppolo completed 23 of 32 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers.
The QB also lost a fumble, accounting for three of the Niners' five turnovers on the day, but Garoppolo was still able to kick the offense into gear after heading to halftime down 6-3. At some point, he's going to need to show better ball security -- he's got a career 17:12 TD:INT through 12 games with San Francisco -- but with the team off to a 3-0 start, the warts in Garoppolo's game will get overlooked for now. The Niners will take next week off before returning from their bye to host the Browns in Week 5.
