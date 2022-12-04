Garoppolo was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Dolphins due to an ankle injury.

Garoppolo absorbed a big hit on a sack on the 49ers' first possession of the contest and needed a cart to go to the locker room, where he officially was diagnosed. With Trey Lance still firmly in the midst of his recovery from a fractured right fibula and ligament disruption in his right ankle, Garoppolo will hand over the offense to seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy.