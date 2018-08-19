Garoppolo completed 10 of 12 passes for 136 yards with a touchdown and an interception during Saturday's preseason game in Houston.

Garoppolo's two drives covered 21 snaps and 119 yards, with penalties and a poor running game forcing the quarterback to make some tough conversions on third and fourth downs. His interception bounced off the hands of Dante Pettis, who appeared to operate as the No. 4 receiver behind Marquise Goodwin, Pierre Garcon and Trent Taylor. That trio accounted for six catches, 85 yards and a touchdown on Garoppolo's two drives, making up for the absence of George Kittle (shoulder), Jerick McKinnon (calf) and Matt Breida (shoulder), all of whom will be held out for the rest of the preseason. The Niners do expect Kittle, McKinnon and Breida to be ready for Week 1 in Minnesota.