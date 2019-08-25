Garoppolo completed 14 of 20 pass attempts for 188 yards and one touchdown during Saturday's 27-17 preseason win against Kansas City.

Faint concern was starting to mount about the state of Garoppolo's game headed into 2019, with 10 career starts in five seasons, multiple injuries to his name, and a forgettable preseason through Weeks 1 and 2 (1-for-6 passing with zero yards, no touchdowns and one interception). Garoppolo's performance in the 49ers' dress rehearsal was encouraging, with the 27-year-old signal caller helping San Francisco come away with 11 first downs, and points on three of five offensive drives in the first half.