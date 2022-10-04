Garoppolo completed 16 of 27 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown in Monday's 24-9 win over the Rams. He added three yards on one rushing attempt.

Garoppolo was credited with a 57-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel in the second quarter, though Deebo did the vast majority of the work after catching a short pass. The 49ers got back to their identity of winning with their defense and running game while relying on Garoppolo for little more than timely third-down conversions and game management. That role doesn't usually lead to much fantasy success, and in Week 5 Garoppolo will face a Panthers defense that's held three of four quarterbacks to under 210 passing yards this season.