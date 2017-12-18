49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Posts career numbers in dramatic win
Garoppolo completed 31 of 43 pass attempts for 381 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 25-23 win over the Titans.
Garoppolo completed 72 percent of his pass attempts, spreading the ball around to nine different receivers. He averaged a healthy 8.9 yards per attempt as he eclipsed his previous career high in passing yardage. Perhaps most impressively, he led four scoring drives in the fourth quarter, including one that put Robbie Gould in position to hit the game-winning 48-yard field goal as time expired. Garoppolo's acquisition has gone swimmingly for the 49ers, as he's averaged 336 yards per game while leading the team to a 3-0 record in his three starts. He'll face his toughest challenge yet against the ferocious Jaguars defense next week.
