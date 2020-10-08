Garoppolo (ankle) was spotted at the early portion of Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Garoppolo was limited in his return to practice Wednesday, and considering the nature of his high right ankle sprain, it wouldn't surprising to see his reps capped again Thursday. San Francisco will continue to monitor Garoppolo's health in order to make a decision about his availability for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. David Lombardi of The Athletic notes that the 49ers' primary focus may be making sure that Garoppolo is fully ready to suit up for Week 6's divisional matchup against the Rams.
